Twitter, McDonald's, Starbucks and many other brands took to social media to poke fun at the outage suffered by Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram on Monday.

Getting the ball rolling on their own platform, Twitter simply wrote: "hello literally everyone".

The tweet has since been liked over 3.1 million times and drew comical responses from a number of other big companies.

McDonald's responded by saying "hi what can I get u" to which Twitter answered "59.6 million nuggets for my friends".

Starbucks also joined in the fun, asking if someone at Facebook spilled coffee on their keyboard to cause the outage.