Facebook has blamed a “faulty configuration change” for the widespread outage which affected the social media platform, along with Instagram and WhatsApp, for several hours late on Monday.

The platforms had confirmed on Twitter they were aware of issues and working to resolve them after thousands of people reported outages shortly before 5pm on Monday.

Users were eventually able to access Facebook and Instagram from late on Monday evening, while WhatsApp said its services were ‘back and running at 100%’ as of 3.30am on Tuesday.