Fake tan turns support worker green 'like Shrek'

A mental health support worker was transformed from a “pale ghost into Shrek” when her skin turned green after applying fake tan.

Devon Birkett applied fake tan at home to give her pale skin a golden glow.

Two hours after applying the tan, the 25-year-old noticed her freshly-tanned feet were khaki-coloured.

Devon was horrified to discover her face, hands, arms, legs and feet were an ogre-green colour, which left pals bursting out laughing and comparing her to movie-character Shrek.

“Look at the state of me,” Ms Birkett laughs as she shows off her green-coloured tan.

