Feel good five: Five family days out with travel writer Alice Tate

’Tis the season to get out and have fun with your loved ones so to help you enjoy the very best festive days out this year, travel writer Alice Tate, author of British Family Escapes, has pulled together five UK-based experiences the whole family will love.

From stunning light trails to festive crafting sessions and trips to the theatre (oh yes you should), it’s your guide to having the most special season ever. Start your festive planning with Feel Good Five on Independent TV.