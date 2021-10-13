A family who rescued a lonely baby squirrel were so crazy about him that they set up a nursery in their home – where he stayed for 16 days.

They found ‘Jonjo’, surrounded by four eager-looking cats including one of their own, and decided to rehouse him as it looked like he had been abandoned.

They set up a nursery for him in their home, even giving him his own dedicated room, until they could find a suitable squirrel sanctuary.