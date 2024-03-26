Whether you’re a new parent, juggling toddlers and school runs, or coping with the (somewhat outrageous) demands of teens, it can be hard to stay on budget, save for the future, and have cash banked for the inevitable rainy day. But with some simple tweaks, you can streamline your spending, maximise on cashback and discounts, and make smart, sustainable choices that save cash and the planet.

Here, finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams, founder of the This Girl Talks Money site and social channel, shares her tips so you and your family can spend smarter.