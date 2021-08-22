Father-to-be Steffan teed up and hit a golf ball, seeing blue powder explode into the air indicating he was expecting a son.

After some brief celebrations, his partner, Lara, placed another golf ball in front of him.

"We have to take a second shot," she tells him.

A seemingly confused Steffan asks why, to which Lara reveals: "We're having twins."

Now speechless, Steffan stands motionless.

After hitting the second ball to reveal a cloud of pink powder, Steffan immediately drops his club and walks away.

Moments later he and an ecstatic Lara embrace as they celebrate their news.