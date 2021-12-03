Minnesota's 'fattest bear' spotted in National Park

Minnesota’s “fattest bear” was spotted strolling through Voyageurs National Park in eye-catching footage.

The heavyset grizzly was captured by the Voyageurs Wolf Project which is focused on understanding the summer ecology of wolves in and around the National Park in the Northwoods border region of Minnesota.

Voyageurs Wolf Project tweeted: “This might be the fattest bear we have ever seen in our area! How much do you think this porker weighs?!.......it worked hard for that body!”.

