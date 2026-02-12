Ferrari has unveiled its first EV, a design collaboration led by an iconic Apple designer.

The Italian car manufacturer's first fully-electric sports car, known as the Luce, was unveiled in San Francisco on Monday (9 February). Its cabin, interface, and overall user experience have been developed in close collaboration with LoveFrom, the creative collective founded by Sir Jony Ive, who is best known for shaping the technology brand's most popular products, including the iPhone.

Fans of the new look have praised it as “modern and classic”, but critics such as automobile designer Peter Stevens have described it as “utterly inappropriate”.

“It’s a lovely design, but it’s just not a Ferrari. It has left you with this soulless design,” Stevens told The Telegraph.