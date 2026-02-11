Fiona Phillips’ husband has shared a photo of his wife in an update on the journalist's “awful journey” with Alzheimer’s.

In 2022, the former GMTV presenter shared her diagnosis at the age of 61, after initially thinking she was having menopause symptoms.

Appearing on Lorraine on Wednesday (11 February), her husband Martin Frizell revealed that his wife no longer remembers significant holidays or events, explaining that as a family they take it “one day at a time”.

However, he said that Phillips is still “very much with us” and shared a recent photograph of her sitting in bed and eating some chocolate. “She’ll be annoyed because she thinks her hair colour could be better,” he laughed.