A man’s face caught fire after his firebreathing stunt went horribly wrong.

Professional martial artist Owais Ahmad Dar is seen breathing a mouth full of kerosene onto a flaming stick in South Kashmir, India.

After spitting the kerosene out, Owais face catches fire and flames quickly begin to spread.

He desperately attempts to doubt the flames by slapping them but this appears to only make it worse as bigger flames erupt.

His friends quickly rush over and begin efforts to help.

Owais was rushed to hospital where he is being treated for severe burns.