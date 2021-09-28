A barbed-wire fish hook sticks out from a baby seagull’s beak.

In the clip, the bird is seen attempting to eat as the hook dangles from its mouth.

Other seagulls surround the animals it helpless wanders around.

The injured bird was first spotted last week outside a McDonald’s branch in Exeter, Devon.

After evading being captured by the RSPCA for five days, the elusive gull was rescued by bird-lover Jenny Steer.

Jenny was finally successful in enticing the bird with hash browns kindly provided by McDonald’s.

St David’s Veterinary Hospital later removed the hook and gave the bird antibiotics and pain relief.