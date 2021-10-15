A TikTok user has complained about the ‘unbelievable prices’ at US burger chain Five Guys after paying more than £145 for six burgers and three drinks.

Creator Fred was not impressed by Australia’s first Five Guys restaurant in Sydney’s Penrith admitting he was less than impressed with the ‘very expensive’ burger.

In the video he said: “I cannot justify paying this amount of money for this. I’d go straight to Hungry Jacks. The honest truth is it is f**ing sh*t.”

