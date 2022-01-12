A London company have today revealed a successful flight test of a vehicle they say will replace cars.

Bellwether Industries’ Volar eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) is a flying hypercar for private owners.

They say it is the world’s first without a large wingspan or exposed blades, making it ideal for urban use.

The futuristic half-scale version flew at an altitude of 13 feet (4 metres) with a speed of 40 kilometres per hour (25 miles per hour).

The team say the Dubai test flight demonstrated stability and controllability of the prototype.

