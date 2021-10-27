Hilarious footage shows a cute Pomeranian pup was found roaming around in his house in a Chucky costume ahead of Halloween.

Pookah the Pom nailed the look of the iconic evil doll from Child's Play series with the dog looking spooky as it holds a make-shift knife.

The filmer, Leone Michelle said: “Say hello to my pup, Pookah who is dressed up as 'Spookah' in this video. My little prince left no stone unturned in celebrating his first Halloween to the fullest!".

