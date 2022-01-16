Food dished up robotically from the ceiling at Beijing Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will start in February and Covid restrictions have pushed organizers to think out of the box with some high-tech changes.

Inside the Main Press Centre’s dining area, robots are delivering the food by lowering it from the ceiling.

The new delivery system was launched on Tuesday (January 11), with different types of food reaching the table automatically from above and burgers being prepared electronically.

The Winter Olympics will have stricter Covid protocols than the summer Olympics.

Visiting media, athletes and officials have to quarantine for three weeks and remain confined to a “bubble”.