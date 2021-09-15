Flying can be tough on the digestive system because you eat things you don’t usually eat at random times. Altitude also affects digestion and hydration levels, so it is important to consider the best things to eat, and not eat, when travelling.

Kale, beans, broccoli and cauliflower should be avoided as they are difficult to digest, especially in a pressurised cabin. It’s best to skip alcohol and coffee, which is a diuretic and can increase anxiety levels.

It’s better to fill up on lean proteins and easy-to-digest vegetables before flying.