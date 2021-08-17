Hilarious footage shows the moment FOX 5's Wisdom Martin was playing basketball with the Harlem Globetrotters in Bethesda and lost his wedding ring in a drain live on TV.

The funny gaffe occurred during a piece with the world-famous basketball group, the Harlem Globetrotters, and as the Fox anchor was trying to do tricks his ring sadly slipped off into the drain.

A crew arrived at the scene shortly afterward and helped retrieve the ring with the Fox anchor looking ecstatic to get it back.