A cheeky fox steals a shoe from a family's porch, Nest camera captured.

A family in Cottage Grove, Minnesota captured the four-legged thief raiding their porch overnight.

In footage, shared by Thad and Deandra Affolter, a fox casually struts up to their front door around 3am.

The animal grabs a shoe and quickly scampers away. the

During the fox's bid to claim a second shoe and make a pair, the creature was seen becoming startled off by something.

The family said they are still searching for the stolen shoe.