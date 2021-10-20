One cunning fox took the ride of its life down the motorway after jumping onto an unsuspecting driver's van.

Incredible footage shows the animal on the roof of the vehicle, which was driving down the M2 early in the morning on 15 October, shocking fellow motorists.

"We were actually worried about the vehicles behind the van because if the fox had jumped into the road, there was a chance of an accident," Mithul Santhosh, who filmed the video, said.

“The driver was informed by another driver and he stopped and rescued the fox."

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.