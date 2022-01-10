Free diver nearly collides with baby whale in tense footage

This is the tense moment a free diver had a close encounter and nearly collided with a baby whale.

Mitch Brown and his girlfriend Yanna Xian were swimming on a whale boat tour when they were approached by a baby humpback.

The curious two-week-old calf swam right up close to Yanna before descending into the sea.

But because of its massive size, and the movement of the water, it nearly pulled her with it, forcing Yanna to frantically swim upwards to keep herself from descending.

