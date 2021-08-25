Police Officers made sure a fallen comrade’s son felt all the love and support on his first day of school.

Joziah Longoria walked onto his new school’s campus in San Antonio alongside his uncle, Frio County Lt. Josh Longoria.

Officers from the Frio County Sheriff’s Office in Texas lined the pathway to shake hands and hugged Joziah before he headed into the building.

The boy’s father, Justin Longoria was a Frio County corporal detective who was killed in a vehicle collision in April on his way to work, has been remembered as one of the department’s “brightest stars.”