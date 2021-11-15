This is the dramatic moment a guy found out how cold water under the frozen surface of the lake really is.

Filmed by Stephen Turner, this video shows the subject walking on thin ice to grab a stick lying a few steps from the shore.

While he successfully manages to do so, he decides to take the adventure up a notch and strikes the frozen surface with the stick in his attempt to create a hole in it.

All of a sudden, the ice breaks and the subject falls through it up to his knees.

