Tim Ream surprised a young Fulham fan, who has cerebral palsy, during a live interview after the youngster received online abuse after sharing a video of himself playing football.

The United States surprised Rhys Porter after hearing his story on social media.

Rhys, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, chose to use his experience to raise money for disability charity Scope by taking part in a goalkeeping challenge as part of the Make it Count campaign.

The youngster became overwhelmed with emotion after being surprised by his favourite veteran defender during the BBC interview in Fulham’s Motspur Park training ground.