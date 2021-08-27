A dietician has suggested avoiding asking children what they want to eat for meals to prevent fussy eating. Captioning a video on Instagram, user @nourishing.picky.eaters, known as Sarah, said asking a child what they want for lunch will lead them to “choose their favourite foods every. Single. Time”, giving them “too much control” and fuelling “the picky eating cycle”.

“Instead, decide on the menu and give them a small choice ... That way, you are controlling the options, while still giving them some power,” she said. The reel has since had more than 3 million views.