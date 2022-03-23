Gay couple adopt dog cruelly abandoned for ‘being gay’

An abandoned dog who was left at the shelter for “being gay” has been taken in by a loving gay couple.

The heartwarming story took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, after cruel former owners dumped the pooch formally known as Fezco at the Stanly County animal shelter.

Steve Nichols and his partner John adopted and renamed him as Oscar, after the legendary gay playwright Oscar Wilde.

“We just thought it would make sense for the gay dog to be adopted by a loving gay family,” Mr Nichols told WCCB.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.