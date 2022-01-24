Two geese go beak-to-beak as they fight in London park

A pair of Egyptian geese have been filmed having a bad-tempered squabble in a London park.

Feathers flew as the birds clashed in Bushy Park on Friday, with Lesley Marshall, who witnessed the geese going beak-to-beak, suggesting they were likely fighting over the attention of a female.

"I suspect it was a fight over a female as it is coming into the mating season for them now, but it's hard to differentiate between the sexes," Marshall said.

"Egyptian geese mate for life, so if this is an already established partnership, the male would not take any prisoners!"

Sign up to our newsletters here.