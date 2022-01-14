Authorities baffled as 280 sq metres of paved road stolen in Germany

Authorities are baffled as 280 sq metres of paved road has been stolen in Germany which totals thousands of euros of damage.

Video footage shows the aftermath of the crime as a whole strip of road has been removed leading to an unpleasant site.

To make matters worse, large piles of loose granite stones stacked up next to the road were left untouched which leads to more questions as to why this crime has occurred.

