Giant dog breeds are not only excellent guard dogs, but they can also be very gentle and affectionate.

This video showcases five breeds that make great furry friends, including the biggest of them all: the Great Dane. Though it can grow to the size of a small horse, the breed is friendly, mild-mannered and good with children.

Mastiffs are known to be calm and loyal, while St Bernards are tolerant and make wonderful family friends. The Irish Wolfhound is an intelligent breed that requires a lot of exercise, while the Bull Mastiff is stubborn but loving.