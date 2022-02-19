Giant house pig and hen form friendship amid avian flu ‘flockdown’

A giant pig which lives in a house has a new best friend - a hen which had to be moved indoors due to the avian flu ‘flockdown’.

Vietnamese potbellied pig Francisco was bought as a micropig for a teenage girl’s birthday but began to grow - so was taken in by animal-lover Morag Sangster.

Morag, who runs Tribe Animal Sanctuary, in Carluke, Lanarkshire, moved her poorly chicken Alice indoors in November, who has since become best friends with Francisco.

