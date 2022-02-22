Gino D’Acampo asks Craig Revel-Horwood why he’s never invited to do Strictly

Gino D’Acampo has aired his frustration at having never done Strictly Come Dancing.

The TV chef - who presents his own segments on ITV’s This Morning - spoke to Craig Revel Horwood earlier today about his keenness to get on the show.

Gino, 45, asked Strictly judge Craig: “Uh, Craig, why am I never invited to do Strictly Come Dancing?”

The BBC panellist, 57, jokingly replied: “You’re too expensive”, to which Gino retorted: “That is not true, you guys don’t trust me at the BBC!”

