Juvenile giraffe chases truck load of safari enthusiasts in South Africa

This is the moment a young giraffe chased a vehicle full of safari enthusiasts in a nature reserve in South Africa.

The young male giraffe was hand-reared before being released into the wild on the Game Reserve in Northern Kwazulu Natal.

Wildlife photographer and safari guide Matt Yardley captured the moment his team made their getaway in the best interest of the guests and the giraffe.

Although the size and speed of the giraffe at first might look frightening, the youngster was simply investigating, and did not behave aggressively in any manner.

