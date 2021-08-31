A 10-year-old Shropshire girl beat adults to win gold at a national strongwoman contest.

Aeryn-Ejjina Atkinson, from Telford, won first place in the silver dollar deadlift by being the lightest person to heave three times their body weight - 96kg.

Competing as a guest lifter at the Oak Strength fitness competition, Atkinson, achieved a personal best of 22.5kg on the log press and came fifth in the yolk walk, which involved carrying 65kg on the back of her shoulders across a 15-metre distance.

The 4ft 6in child said: "I feel proud and I'm excited for my next competition."