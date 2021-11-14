A dog who can smell gluten in food and household items saves her owner's life every day.

Owner, Kendra, has celiac disease, an auto-immune disease that sees the body attack itself in the presence of gluten.

Portuguese Water Dog Suki lifts a paw when she detects gluten in food, medicine and personal care products.

Kendra has taught the one-year-old dog how to signal when she can’t detect gluten in items by placing her nose on her leg.

Suki is able to check her owner's weekly grocery shop in the store by sniffing through packaging.

