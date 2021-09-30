A beloved goldfish has been saved from going blind after having a huge tumour removed from her eye during surgery.

Dotty, the 12-year-old fish, underwent a tricky hour-long operation to have the lump removed from her left eye.

Owner Caroline McHugh, 35, a veterinary nurse, became concerned for her pet when she spotted a large red growth forming.

The veterinary surgery added anaesthetic powder to the fish's tank before operating.

In the clip, vets carefully cut around the red mass covering Dotty's eye while keeping her gills wet by squirting her with water loaded into a syringe.