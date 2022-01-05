This is the adorable moment a baby gorilla who was born prematurely was reunited with its family at a zoo.

The tiny western lowland gorilla, nicknamed Baby G, was born on 26 October last year at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Ohio.

Sadly, Baby G was born prematurely, weighing only about three pounds, and contracted pneumonia, so he had to be separated from his family while he was treated.

But two weeks later, the healthy gorilla who weighed 6.9 pounds was reintroduced to his surrogate mother.

