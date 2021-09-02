Video footage shows the adorable moment Munroe the gorilla celebrates his first birthday at San Diego Zoo.

The excited ape is seen running out to collect his presents with the volunteers excited to see him playing with their handcrafted treats.

Lead keeper Peggy Sexton explained how the little guys' diet was under consideration amongst the celebration with the cake ‘made out of ice filled with fruits and vegetables...the nutritional team outdoing themselves’.

The ‘independent and curious’ rascal came out to a big welcome from the visitors who sang him a very ‘happy birthday’.