Gorilla gets presents filled with popcorn and peanuts for 54th birthday

A gorilla got a selection of treats for her 54th birthday at San Diego Zoo Safari Park , with the range of gifts including brightly coloured boxes filled with her usual snacks as well as some special surprises.

The ape is the third-oldest gorilla in the world, with zoo keeper Peggy Sexton saying she seems to suit the life and climate in southern California.

But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one to get some presents, with all the gorillas at the zoo getting to sample some of the treats laid out for them.