Vila has reached the grand old age of 55 at San Diego Zoo Safari Park to become the third-oldest known gorilla in the world.

The gorilla has been at the zoo since the 1970s, and is missing a few teeth according to lead zoo keeper Peggy Sexton, but manages to get around and play with young gorilla Munroe.

Sexton says Vila is a “very important” member of the troop at the park, and has acted as both surrogate mother and surrogate grandmother to younger gorillas.