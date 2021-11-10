Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is set to be released on November 11 and is set to include the iconic Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas together.

Each game has been enhanced and remastered for a new generation of gamers and will be available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Unlike their traditional release times, Rockstar will roll the game out at the exact same time globally, meaning players in the southern hemisphere won't get early access to the new game.

