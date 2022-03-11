A Great British Bake Off-style baking experience has opened in east London

A Great British Bake Off-style experience has launched its second location in London, this time heading East!

The Big London Bake has just opened up in Haggerston, after its first baking experience in Tooting Broadway, South London, went down a treat.

Just like you would on the famous baking competition show, you head into a marquee filled with counters and everything you need to whip up a delicious baked good.

Top patisserie chefs lead the events, which run from Wednesday to Sunday and cost £42.90 for a 90-minute session.

