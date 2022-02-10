A fisherman was involved in a terrifying tug of war with a great white shark after it attacked an underwater camera, dragging his boat around.

Marine researcher Scott Tindale captured the battle after lowering his device into Kaipara Harbour in New Zealand, hoping to film the shark.

But he hadn’t anticipated just how interested the great white would be in his camera, swimming up to take it, destroying the frame it was placed in.

Tindale described getting into a "tug of war" with the beast to pull the camera back into his boat.

