Greggs and Primark announce collaboration on new clothing range

High street bakery chain Greggs is to launch a fashion collection in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Primark

A limited-edition range of 11 clothing items will go on sale in 60 Primark stores from February 19.

Both brands revealed the new partnership, which includes a new 130-seat “Tasty by Greggs” cafe in Primark Birmingham opening on February 12, in a video shared across their social media channels.

The announcement follows shoppers spotting fashion mannequins at a number of Primark stores holding Greggs sausage rolls and steak bakes in window displays.

