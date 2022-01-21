Greggs worker exposes rubbish bags full of 'wasted food'

A Greggs employee claims to have filmed several bin bags full of "wasted" food.

The now-sacked Romford branch worker Nicole Iwalowo filmed herself bagging up leftover freshly made sandwiches and sealed packages of bakery goods which she claims was collected by bin men.

The bakery chain's official policy states that it "hates food waste" and that "donating unsold food to those in need is our priority".

A spokesperson for Greggs said: "We are continually working to increase the amount of unsold food given away to those most in need and remain committed to putting an end to food waste."

