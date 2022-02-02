Bad news for sun worshippers – there’s six more weeks of winter ahead according to Punxsutawney Phil, the rodent who predicts the weather.

This Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow and saw his shadow, which indicates a longer winter as opposed to the beginning of spring.

Thousands of people gathered in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to watch the prediction, which saw members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle take Phil from his burrow and put him on a tree stump to see if he would see his shadow.

