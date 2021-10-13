A British family has secured a Guinness World Record for having the largest number of siblings with albinism.

The six siblings all have a condition called albinism meaning they have white skin and hair and they form part of what is thought to be the largest albino family in the world

The tight-knit group of siblings says the condition has brought them closer together and they are proud of their identities, despite bullying and discrimination they have faced in the past for being different.