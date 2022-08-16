A mother in Oklahoma has shared her lessons with her five-year-old son where she teaches him how to react in the event of a school shooting.

The TikTok video shows the child demonstrating how he would hide in the corner of a room and shield behind his bulletproof backpack if a shooter entered the kindergartener’s classroom.

“If the shooter is in there you do not say a word, you stay absolutely silent,” the mother instructs, adding he must “run as far away from the school as you can go” if he got out safely.

