Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she had to have an emergency caesarean section and “almost died” while giving birth to her first child, Apple.

In an interview with actor Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the Goop creator spoke about how she gave birth to both her children via C-section and the scar left behind by the surgery.

The Oscar-winning actress said: “I had two caesareans… My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy, we almost died. It was, like, not good”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here