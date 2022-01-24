Gwenyth Paltrow launches ‘Hands of My Vagina’ candle in honour of Roe v Wade

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop is releasing a candle called "Hands Off My Vagina" to mark the 49th anniversary of the landmark Roe v Wade abortion rights ruling.

The US Supreme Court case, which was decided on 22 January 1973, held that a woman's right to an abortion fell within the right to privacy protected by the Fourteenth Amendment.

Paltrow announced the candle during an appearance on The Tonight Show and also shared the product on Instagram.

"The word 'vagina' holds a lot of power and yet, there is also the recurring need to say: Hands off," she wrote.

