Justin Bieber has set up a fundraiser to help the people of Haiti after the recent devastating earthquake.

The Baby hitmaker is auctioning off artwork created by him and selling exclusive merchandise, the proceeds of which will go to Project Medishare.

Project Medishare is a non-profit organization that is providing technical, medical and human resources to the people of Haiti.

The Canadian singer is also offering a trip for two to Las Vegas to see him in concert. Fans can receive extra competition entries by donating money to Project Medishare.